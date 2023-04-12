Title Defenses For Wes Lee, Gallus Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT

Next week's episode of "WWE NXT" will feature two title matches. "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee will defend his title against Charlie Dempsey, the son of pro wrestling legend William Regal, in what will be their first match against each other.

Dempsey has been with WWE since signing on January 29, 2021 to "NXT UK," and made his WWE debut a month later under the ring name Bailey Mathews. In September 2021, he was later repackaged as "Charlie Dempsey."

Lee, on the other hand, has been the "NXT" North American Champion since he won the then-vacant title in a five-way ladder match at the 2022 Halloween Havoc event. His latest title defense was on the April 4 episode against Axiom. A few days earlier, he successfully defended it in a fatal five-way match at Stand & Deliver on April 1.

The other title match announced for next week will see "NXT" Tag Team Champions Gallus, the duo of Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, defend their titles against The Creed Brothers — Julius and Brutus Creed — and The Dyad, the tag team of Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. Reid and Fowler have been in the news recently due to asking for their WWE releases.

Coffey and Wolfgang have been the "NXT" Tag Team Champions since February when they defeated then-champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, and Andre Chase and Duke Hudson at "NXT" Vengeance Day.

Apart from the two title matches, former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will face Zoey Stark next week. Full results of the April 11 episode of "NXT" are available here.