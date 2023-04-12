WWE NXT Sees A Slight Dip In Viewers, Stays Even In Key Demo Ratings

Stand & Deliver season has ended and "WWE NXT" is on the road to its next major event, Battleground, but some fans are taking a small break from the program, it appears.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that Tuesday night's episode of "NXT" saw a dip in overall viewership with an average of only 528,000 overall viewers tuning in. That's the lowest viewership for "NXT" on USA ever. The P18-49 demographic was unchanged from last week with 170,000 viewers in the key demographic. "NXT" came in 18th overall in the cable ratings, with the Tuesday night ratings being dominated by the NBA: the Atlanta Hawks' 116-105 victory over the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers' 108-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both games aired on TNT.

The latest ratings for WWE come as "Raw" saw a 20 percent drop in the ratings, though the Monday program did have the largest P18-49 audience since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile "SmackDown" received a small four percent bump in its ratings for last Friday's episode.

Last night's "NXT" was headlined by Grayson Waller earning a title match against "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes on the Spring Breakin' special coming up in two weeks. Waller defeated Duke Hudson, Dragon Lee, and J.D. McDonagh in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The show also featured Cora Jade calling out the women's division in the wake of her attack last week on "NXT" Women's Champion Indi Hartwell. Former champion Bron Breakker also made a spectacle of himself, interrupting Duke Hudson being honored by Chase U. Breakker speared Andre Chase and ripped up a Chase U flag after running off the popular stable.