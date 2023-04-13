Booker T Critical Of Bron Breakker-Carmelo Hayes Match At NXT Stand & Deliver

"WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver was a career-defining moment for Carmelo Hayes, as it was the night that he defeated Bron Breakker to become the "NXT" Champion and notch his fourth championship win overall in WWE. While the bout was well received by many, one person who wasn't the biggest fan was "NXT" commentator Booker T and he explained why on his podcast, "The Hall of Fame".

"Did they go out there and perform? Yes, they did but I just thought they [were] walking their way through it [as] opposed to trying to feel their way through it ... I thought they did a good job, but on a scale of one to ten, I give it a six."

Booker continued on to say that he felt as though Hayes was the right person to win the match and said that he enjoyed having a front-row seat to Breakker's betrayal of Hayes a few nights later on the April 4 episode of "NXT". He noted that while he felt that Breakker should've started out as a heel when he joined "NXT" in early 2021, he understood why he was positioned as a face given his family lineage.

"When they both came out, the fans really didn't cheer for Bron," Booker said. "They really didn't cheer for Carmelo. It seems like they were torn in some weird way because you would think they would've wanted to cheer for one of them."

Booker added that the reaction talents get when they walk through the curtain is the most vital one, and said that fans have to go in one direction or another.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.