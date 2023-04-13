Shawn Spears Returning To In-Ring Action On Friday's AEW Rampage

Veteran wrestler Shawn Spears is set to return to an AEW ring for the first time since October 2022.

It was announced on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" that Spears will wrestle "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry this Friday on "AEW Rampage."

Spears last appeared on AEW programming when the promotion traveled to Toronto to tape episodes of "Dynamite" and "Rampage" last fall. During the pair of shows, Spears helped his former Pinnacle stablemates, FTR, put away The Factory in a tag team bout. The sequence of events set up a Trios Match as FTR and Spears defeated The Embassy's Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona to close out AEW's debut events in Canada.

Subsequently, an emotional Spears addressed the AEW fanbase in Toronto, telling them he had been taking time off to mourn his beloved mother's death, while he and Cassie Lee were also expecting their first child together.

With Spears and Lee welcoming their first child in January, one can presume that Spears is nearing a return to the road as a full-time wrestler. In fact, he wrestled at a WrestleProFest indie event last month against Colton Charles, which could be perceived as another sign of his imminent return to AEW TV.

It's worth pointing out that the Spears vs. Perry match was taped immediately after Wednesday's live episode of "Dynamite" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Other matches taped for the show include Aussie Open defending their IWGP Tag Team Championship against Best Friends, and Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura. As reported earlier, this Friday's "Rampage" will air immediately after live coverage of the NBA Playoffs on TNT, as compared to its usual time slot of 10 p.m. ET.

Next week's "Rampage," meanwhile, will reportedly air at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday rather than Friday due to TNT's coverage of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.