Road Dogg Talks Changes To WWE Hall Of Fame Process, Wants To See Chyna Get In

Despite the fact that Chyna played a crucial role in the early stages of D-Generation X, not to mention her moniker as the "Ninth Wonder of the World," she's still not a current member of the WWE Hall of Fame. Not individually, at least. While she was inducted as part of DX during the 2019 ceremony, current WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and Chyna's former colleague Brian "Road Dogg" James would like to see her get a standalone honor, noting how different the process is these days.

"I'll tell you it's changed over the years, drastically. So I, to be quite honest, I don't know what the process is or who's in that process," James said on "Oh You Didn't Know." "What I can speak to though is ... who is on my wishlist ... like, Chyna. I think Chyna could, if you want to do a Warrior Award and a individual something like that because she was a trailblazer." Chyna's impact continues to be felt to this day. Not only is the former two-time Intercontinental Champion still the only woman to ever hold that title, she also set the stage for future dominant WWE women like "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, who still gets compared to her from time to time.

There were previously rumors circulating suggesting Chyna would be part of the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class, but that ultimately wasn't to be. That said, James had one more point to make regarding the former Women's Champion. "Before there was a Ronda Rousey, there was a "Ninth Wonder of the World," he declared. "And whether it was a legit tough girl or whatever, that was real ... she was worldwide."

