AEW Dynamite Viewership Dips Slightly Against Competition From NBA Playoffs

Last night's "AEW Dynamite" had its share of newsworthy moments, including the return of Jeff Hardy after 10 months away, Sting getting involved in Darby Allin's feud with MJF, Wardlow's first appearance since losing the TNT Championship, and the reigniting of the Swerve Strickland versus Keith Lee feud. Compared to the even more newsworthy prior week, though, it dipped in the Nielsen ratings. According to the reporting of the usual suspects at ShowBuzzDaily and Wrestlenomics, "Dynamite" averaged 866,000 viewers across its two hours, approximately 365,000 of which were in the "key demo" most prized by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49. Respectively, those two metrics dropped approximately 1% and 7% compared to the previous week.

The key demo number translates to a 0.28 rating in 18 to 49, which earned "Dynamite" sixth place in ShowBuzzDaily's rankings of the day's cable originals. This week, AEW's flagship was outranked by NBA coverage on ESPN, as well as both "Vanderpump Rules" and "Watch What Happens Live" on Bravo. "Snowfall" on FX followed behind "Dynamite," as did some additional NBA shoulder programming on ESPN.

For a bigger picture look, there are the demographics that the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks relative to the previous four weeks on a rolling basis. By that standard, total viewership was completely flat with the median, while the biggest percentage increase was a 23% jump in males aged 12 to 34. The biggest dip came in adults aged 35 to 49, which was down 16% from the median, followed by an 11% drop in women aged 18 to 49.