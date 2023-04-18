Freddie Prinze Jr. Comments On Cody Rhodes/Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens

Freddie Prinze Jr. sounded off on each main event of this year's WrestleMania and discussed what could happen to the main eventers of both nights going forward.

After night one of WrestleMania 39, it seemed like most fans went home happy as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. But, night two of WrestleMania 39 wasn't quite the same when Roman Reigns walked out as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Cody Rhodes.

"If he [Rhodes] gets to go over Brock Lesnar in Puerto Rico, then okay, then you're saving it because he's beating Brock Lesnar," Prinze said on "Wrestling with Freddie." "And then you let him go after Roman again."

Prinze was one of many who were let down by WrestleMania Sunday's main event and the following Monday night on "WWE Raw," where Lesnar ripped Rhodes apart after agreeing to team with him against Reigns and Solo Sikoa earlier in the night. That led to Rhodes challenging Lesnar to a match at Backlash.

It was Rhodes losing that stuck with him the longest and left a sour taste in his mouth, so much so that he admitted to immediately switching off the television. "The second he lost, I just turned off the TV," Prinze stated. "I didn't even watch the aftermath. That was such a horrible finish, I hate it so much. It's not good heat, it's 'change the channel' heat."

As for Zayn and Owens, Freddie only sees that story going one way. "And in the meantime, Sami and Kevin can tell their story until they eventually break up again, right? Because you can't ever keep Sami and Kevin together for that long," he added.

