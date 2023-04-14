Eric Bischoff Dares Tony Khan To Book CM Punk Vs. Goldberg: 'Grab Your Balls, TK'

CM Punk has once again become the talk of the wrestling world since news broke on Thursday that AEW has a tentative plan to bring him back. The former WWE and AEW world champion hasn't been seen since his now-infamous tirade following All Out in September, but despite the ensuing backstage brawl, it now seems as though he could return to Tony Khan's promotion as early as July — ironically, just in time for All In, AEW's massive London show in August.

It should come as no surprise that Eric Bischoff, who has made no secret of his feelings about Punk, weighed in on these reports on an all-Punk episode of "Strictly Business," in which Bischoff discussed the pros and cons of Punk wrestling at Wembley Stadium.

"I think Wembley's gonna do great, with or without Punk," Bischoff said. "I would prefer, if I was Tony Khan, to do it without Punk. Because that makes a real statement, right? Who drew the house? Did AEW draw the house, or did CM Punk draw the house? ... I would absolutely not book CM Punk on that show, even though I would know that doing so would ensure more sales. I wouldn't do it. I wouldn't sell my soul to that piece of garbage."

Despite his reservations, Bischoff did seem to understand why Khan, who now has a ton of pressure on him to fill seats at Wembley, would want the biggest stars he could find for the show. And there's one thing Bischoff believes would make even more of a statement than leaving Punk off the card: Putting him up against a legend of Bischoff's own making, who also happens to be a free agent.

"Book CM Punk and Bill Goldberg," Bischoff challenged. "You want to book something that's gonna sell out Wembley? Book that. Bill Goldberg's last match, against CM Punk. Dare you. Dare you. Grab your balls, TK."