Brandon Cutler Agrees That CM Punk Is 'Gaslighting' AEW In Deleted Tweet

CM Punk's potentially imminent return has understandably caused a stir throughout the wrestling world. One negative reaction included an article from Deadspin entitled "CM Punk is gaslighting AEW." In a now deleted tweet, AEW's Brandon Cutler simply responded to the article, "Someone gets it."

While Cutler's affiliation with The Elite lends interest to his opinion on Punk's potential return, Cutler is also one of a few people to have witnessed the infamous backstage altercation after All Out. The behind-the-scenes brawl resulted in the three-month absence of The Elite from AEW TV, and the continued absence of Punk. The fight broke out backstage after Punk's inflammatory comments at the post-All Out press conference. Punk's AEW status has been the subject of debate since All Out. While it was believed for a time that Punk and AEW were negotiating a buyout of the remainder of Punk's contract, the wider belief has now become that Punk wants to return to AEW. Recent reporting suggests that Punk is indeed coming back, and could be on AEW programming as soon as late June.

Cutler certainly isn't alone in having backstage issues with Punk, as Punk's return could see him made the star of a potential new AEW show. AEW is reportedly nearing an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery for a third wrestling program, to air on Saturdays. The show could potentially feature a "soft brand split," which would be in place to keep Punk separate from any talents that do not want to work with the former AEW World Champion.