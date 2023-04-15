Cody Rhodes Reportedly Seeking Out New Opportunities Away From Pro Wrestling

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes could be looking to hit the big screen. According to Fightful Select, the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner reportedly spent part of his recent time in Los Angeles in meetings for potential film roles, and perhaps new opportunities for the WWE star could be on the horizon. Rhodes was particularly interested in the role of Johnny Cage in the upcoming "Mortal Kombat" movie sequel. The role of Johnny Cage has also long received interest from Rhodes' WWE colleague The Miz. Outside of "Mortal Kombat," there was also some discussion of a possible "Legend of Zelda" movie involving Rhodes.

A potential jump to the big screen would mark new ground for Rhodes, however he's no stranger to scripted TV drama. Rhodes made intermittent appearances as a villain on The CW's superhero series "Arrow." Rhodes has also made numerous reality TV appearances. Most famously, he starred in his own reality show based around he and his wife Brandi's time in AEW called "Rhodes to the Top." Notably, Fightful also reports that Rhodes has no intention of becoming a part-time wrestler, and would only book roles around his WWE commitments.

The rest of Rhodes' time in Los Angeles was spent on WrestleMania weekend, where Rhodes faced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the marquee show's main event. Ultimately, he came up unsuccessful against Reigns. The following night on the much maligned "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania, Rhodes found himself receiving a beatdown from Brock Lesnar. Rhodes has since challenged Lesnar to a match at WWE's upcoming Backlash event.