Santos Escobar Relates Mysterios Feud To His Own Complicated Relationship With Father

Escobar reiterated that he "tried to make Dominik understand" the importance of earning the respect of his peers, his dad, the WWE Universe and his fellow Luchadores. However, Escobar believes Dominik "took the easy way out" by "finding a few friends" in the form of Judgment Day and "standing for a false flag" of disrespect for everything and everyone.

"There is no honor in that," Escobar stressed.

While Escobar didn't get his own moment in the spotlight at WrestleMania 39, he, Ledago and Bad Bunny did help Rey defeat Dominik at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Looking back on his WrestleMania debut, Escobar described the moment as "electric" and "surreal" especially since he got to bask in Rey's post-match celebration.

"Growing up in the business, looking up to these people, and now being there with Rey...it's amazing. I'm living a dream and I don't want to wake up," an emotional Escobar added.

Besides his cameo at WrestleMania 39, Escobar was also part of Rey's Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was attended by his father, El Fantasma. Escobar still can't fathom that he actually shared the stage with his father and Rey.

"My dad and I have a very deep relationship," Escobar said. "He educated me to be a superstar — the languages, the academy, the school, and the training were all meant to get me to where I am today. He did a lot of beautiful things in this industry, but he was never where I am now. So, to have him by my side, at the Hall of Fame ceremony where Rey was being inducted, and Konnan, another very important person in my life, was there, too. To me, that was one of my WrestleMania weekend moments, and it felt magical between me and my dad because I don't know if he will ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame."

"Every time I got out there, I respect him," Escobar continued. "It's his teachings that I project to the WWE Universe. When you see me, you see him. But to actually have him there with me just fills me with love and happiness."