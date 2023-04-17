Mercedes Mone Wasn't Originally Scheduled For STARDOM Show Where She Attacked Iwatani

Mercedes Mone appears to be enjoying her time with STARDOM, so much so that she's making appearances that she wasn't even initially scheduled for.

Over the weekend, Mone finally made her debut in the women's promotion — months after winning the IWGP Women's Championship. Cloaked in a hoodie, Mone attacked Mayu Iwatani — her opponent this coming Sunday at All Star Grand Queendom with the title on the line. However, according to "Wrestling Observer Radio," Mone wasn't originally planned for an appearance at last Saturday's show, but she had the idea for the ambush and wanted to show up to execute it to build more interest in the championship match.

Mone is only contracted for one more bout — the Iwatani match. However, it now looks like there have been discussions about Mone extended her time in Japan for at least one more contest. Only time will tell if both sides can come to terms in order to Mone to stick around, and the result of Sunday's match should give some indication on Mone's future with NJPW and STARDOM.

While Mone has been making good money as part of her current arrangement, it was the allure of working in Japan that has been a driving factor in her decision-making process to wrestle there since she first showed up at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. Mone hasn't indicated any immediate interest in returning to the United States to compete for either of the major wrestling companies, so, for now, it might be Japan or bust — although she has plenty of other projects that command her attention outside of wrestling.