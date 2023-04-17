EFFY Calls WWE Staff Member Gabe Sapolsky 'The Problem With The Entire Industry Today'

If there's one thing the pro wrestling news cycle has been eating up recently, it's beef between prominent wrestling figures. That was on display Monday morning, and it's beef between two men who have a long history of bad blood. They are, of course, WWE staff member Gabe Sapolsky and independent wrestling star EFFY.

Taking to Twitter, EFFY posted a short statement accompanied by a two-minute video, where he proceeded to tear into Sapolsky with reckless abandon.

"Recently, some things have been brought to my attention that sound complimentary, but I take a little issue with them," EFFY said. "Gabe Sapolsky, you've been holding seminars online and discussing things about how EFFY is wonderful at branding and selling myself and making money, and of f*****g course I am! But I politely ask that you keep my name out of your f*****g mouth. Because you're the problem with the entire industry today.

"For years at EVOLVE, because you did something good with CM Punk at Ring of Honor, you could manipulate and gaslight and carrot dangle and underpay and lie to people about pay, and give them t-shirts, or let them set up the ring for two years and then never really give them other opportunities. And most egregiously of all, making more money on seminars than any of those shows ever actually drew on their own ticket-making foundation. You, sir, are the problem with what's holding indie wrestling down. You, sir, are the creative control that keeps people from having agency over themselves."