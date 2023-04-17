WWE Promoting Live Appearance By Bad Bunny For Next Monday's Raw

At WrestleMania 39, Dominik Mysterio was moments away from striking his father (and newly-minted WWE Hall of Famer) Rey Mysterio with a chain in an attempt to steal a victory at "The Showcase of the Immortals." Dominik may have gotten away with it too, if not for Bad Bunny grabbing the chain from Dom's hand and ultimately helping Rey pick up the victory. Two nights later during the "Raw" after WrestleMania, he got involved again, but this time Damian Priest was there to put an end to things, which led to Priest slamming his "friend" through the announcer's table. Now, with Backlash on the horizon and Bad Bunny set to host the premium live event when it comes to San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 6, he'll be making another "Raw" appearance along the way.

"BREAKING: Host of #WWEBacklash, @sanbenito, will be on #WWERaw next Monday live from Chicago!" the official WWE handle tweeted.

Bad Bunny only has two WWE matches to his name, but interestingly, his very first came alongside Priest at WrestleMania 37 when the duo teamed up to take on and defeat The Miz and John Morrison. The following year, the recording artist returned during the men's Royal Rumble match. That didn't end quite as well, with Bad Bunny taking an F5 from the eventual winner, Brock Lesnar. Priest made another reference to his "friend" later on Monday night, but if Bad Bunny continues to get involved, The Judgment Day likely isn't going to waste any time in attempting to dispatch him. Fortunately, Bunny appears to have Rey Mysterio in his own corner.