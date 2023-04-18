Sam Roberts Makes His Case For Logan Paul To Win The MITB Briefcase

Radio personality and commentator Sam Roberts has argued why Logan Paul is the best option to win the men's Money in the Bank briefcase this year, stating that the YouTube personality could hold the WWE "hostage" by winning the briefcase.

"This is a man, who while holding the briefcase, would have the WWE held hostage because the idea of him being WWE Champion is so antithetical to what the WWE Universe wants," Roberts stated on TikTok. "In 2023, the person who should hold the Money in the Bank briefcase is Logan Paul."

With Paul, specifically, it might just be the most logical step. He has already got a crack at ending Roman Reigns' title run and ultimately fell short, but every moment he's been involved with has been must-see television. Whether you love or loathe him, he brings eyeballs to the product. But, Roberts believes he needs to be used in a big way whenever WWE calls on him.

"Logan Paul is in this position now where he's had big matches. He's proven what he can do," Roberts continued. "Logan Paul has to operate at a top level in order to be worth the investment that's being made in Logan Paul. So how do you operate up there? You have him go to this pay-per-view and win the Money in the Bank briefcase."

Paul, who recently signed a new contract with WWE, has only five matches to his name, with two of them coming at WrestleMania 38 and 39 — a win alongside The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio in 2022, followed by a loss to Seth Rollins earlier this month.

In between those moments came a singles victory over The Miz at SummerSlam, a loss in the main event of Crown Jewel against Roman Reigns, and an appearance in the 2023 men's Royal Rumble.