Eric Bischoff On Rumored AEW Roster Split: 'Good Luck, You Deserve What You Get'

Eric Bischoff historically hasn't been afraid to say what's on his mind, including when it comes to anything involving Tony Khan's company, AEW. He has opined about rumors of a third weekly AEW television show being created by the company, to keep talent who weren't getting along as well as to facilitate a roster split.

"Good luck, you deserve whatever you get. Turner, you're a fricken mess, you're not the company you used to be," Bischoff said during the latest episode of the "Strictly Business" podcast. "There's executives in that company that couldn't find their a*s with both hands and a compass when it comes to making a good decision if this is the direction that they're going. Good fricken luck."

The WWE Hall of Famer would go on to say "there are some dumba**es in Turner Broadcasting right now" if reports of the show being created just to help keep people on the AEW roster away from each other but get them all on television during the same week are true. He said if this is ultimately how things play out, AEW is a joke and so is Turner. The former WCW President, who had a close relationship with the founder of TNT, Ted Turner, said he feels bad for him in this situation.

Bischoff said if he were Turner, he would try to get his name removed from the company or anything associated with his company any longer, calling it a "mess" for believing a second AEW show on a Saturday would be a good idea.