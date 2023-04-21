Konnan Thinks AEW Will Do Well At Wembley Stadium, Says Ratings Are A Bigger Problem

Could AEW do the unthinkable and sell out the 90,000-seater Wembley Stadium for the All In event on August 27? While some analysts believe AEW has overestimated its popularity by choosing a stadium over an arena for its United Kingdom debut, others have praised Tony Khan and co. for ambitiously swinging for the fences.

The likes of Chris Jericho have referred to the move as a "big league statement" especially since AEW chose Wembley Stadium over safer options such as Craven Cottage and O2 Arena. Legendary wrestler and promoter Konnan has weighed in on the hot-button issue.

"First of all, England has always been a very hot crowd," Konnan said on his "Keepin' It 100" podcast. "When we went there with WCW, and even when Impact went there, good crowds showed up. Even when we went for the World Wrestling All-Stars (WWA) event, there was a good turnout. You can always expect good crowds to turn up and buy merchandise. They are good fans, you know?"

Konnan then agreed with his podcast co-host Disco Inferno, who stressed repeatedly that AEW doing a successful show in the United Kingdom does not bode well for its dwindling television ratings in the United States.

"I do think they have a bigger problem, which is attracting new audiences," Konnan continued.

Disco added that AEW's loyal fanbase always ensures the promotion's shows — especially the pay-per-view events — are packed to capacity and generate healthy buy rates. However, much like Konnan, Disco believes that AEW has struggled to retain first-time viewers or the viewership of casual fans. Disco also stressed that AEW needs CM Punk for All In, especially if the promotion plans to exceed expectations with regard to ticket sales.

AEW has announced that tickets for All In will go on sale on May 5, while the presale will get underway on May 2.