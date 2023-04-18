Jimmy Korderas Believes WWE Backlash Announcement Was Underwhelming

At the beginning of last night's "WWE Raw," the main event for Backlash was set in place. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be partnering up with Matt Riddle for a six-man battle in Puerto Rico against the Usos and Solo Sikoa. And as big of a match as that is given the former squad's issues with The Bloodline, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas found himself less than impressed by the way everyone went about announcing it.

"It felt less than overwhelming ... the way it was announced," he said on his latest "Reffin Rant." "The opening promo was nice, the way they set it up the tension with The Judgment Day, but then just offhandedly Paul Heyman said, 'Oh yes, and by the way, the six-man tag team match is happening at the PPV.'"

The feud between Owens, Zayn, and The Bloodline — particularly the Usos — has been ongoing for many months. But the return of Matt Riddle post-WrestleMania has added some new life to the equation. After all, it was The Bloodline that sidelined both Riddle and his RK-Bro teammate Randy Orton last May after the Usos had defeated them to unify the "Raw" and "SmackDown" tag titles. Orton has remained on the sideline since with a lot of question marks still surrounding any possible return of "The Viper" back to the ring.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Reffin Rant" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.