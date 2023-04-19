WWE CEO Nick Khan Speech Suggests More Sales And Sponsorships In The Works

It's good to be WWE right now, between all the sold-out shows on the horizon and the promotion set to rake in even more cash once its sale to Endeavor and subsequent merger with the UFC is completed. But as the unmade sequel to "Spaceballs" known as "Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money" reveals, the only thing better than having a lot of cash is even more cash. That's certainly the philosophy of WWE President Nick Khan. He spoke at the first day of the CAA World Congress of Sports on Tuesday, and his comments, captured by Sports Business Journal, gave some insight into his view on WWE's current media rights deals with USA Network, for "Raw," and Fox for "SmackDown."

"['Raw' is] the highest-rated show on USA, times three," Khan said. "Our belief is USA wants to keep it that way ... For Fox, they want more live. They want more on scripted [TV]. You saw what they did with the Big Ten. We think those are all good indicators for us."

Khan also noted how 40 percent of WWE's viewership comes from women, which could potentially open more doors for sales and sponsorship opportunities for the company going forward. That is definitely an area Khan sees as one where WWE can show improvement, even if WWE just drew a record $20 million in sponsorship money from the two nights of WrestleMania 39 weeks ago.

"Our sales and sponsorship numbers should be far bigger than what they are," Khan said.