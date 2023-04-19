Dominik Mysterio's Mount Rushmore Of WWE Women Is Rhea Ripley Four Times

To paraphrase the old saying, find a bratty sub that respects you as much as Dominik Mysterio respects his "mami" Rhea Ripley.

Dominik Mysterio responded to WWE on Fox's question about the Mount Rushmore of women's wrestling with four Rhea Ripleys, and an honorable mention for WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson. This is not the first time that Mysterio has lauded Ripley's abilities in the ring, saying that he believes there's no reason the young champion won't be "the best to ever do it" when all is said and done.

Mysterio aligned himself with Ripley and Judgment Day last year, waging a deeply personal war against his father Rey Mysterio, which resulted in Dominik stealing Mysterio's mask during this year's Royal Rumble, as well as a number of holiday confrontations between Dominik, Rhea and the Mysterio family, and even the duo walking out of Rey's WWE Hall of Fame induction speech. Their antagonizing culminated in Rey defeating Dominik in a blistering contest at WrestleMania 39.

While Dominik's WrestleMania didn't work out, Rhea's did, the 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner defeated "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on night one of WrestleMania 39 to capture the gold in a heavily lauded match.

Rey recently reformed the Latino World Order to help even the odds against Dominik and The Judgment Day. Rhea will likely defend her newly-won title against LWO's manager Zelina Vega at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, while Dominik and The Judgment Day have drawn the ire of not only the LWO but Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny as well.