WWE NXT's Thea Hail Threatens To Spear Bron Breakker, Exchanges Words With Cora Jade

Next week at "WWE NXT" Spring Breakin', Bron Breakker has promised to put an end to Chase U when he takes on Andre Chase, which has drawn the ire of fellow member Thea Hail. In response to Breakker's declaration to spear his opponent in half next week, Hail was quick to tweet "not if i spear you first B**CH." The drama didn't end there, with fellow "NXT" superstar and Breakker's real-life partner Cora Jade reminding Haile "You forget which locker room you have to walk into every week?" The faction's youngest member remained undeterred, however, warning Jade that "respectfully, i'll spear you too... B**CH."

These tensions didn't just materialize overnight, of course. At "NXT" Stand & Deliver back on April 1, Chase U (alongside honorary member Tyler Bate) battled Schism's Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler & Ava with control of the University on the line. Chase U emerged victorious, but they've had little time to celebrate since Breakker's recent turn after losing the "NXT" Championship to Carmelo Hayes on April 1. During the April 11 episode of "NXT," Breakker not only interrupted Chase U's award ceremony where Duke Hudson was being honored as MVP, he also speared Chase before ripping apart the school flag.

Hail witnessed every moment of that, and now we're here, with Breakker set to take on Chase U's founding member next week. Jade managed to get in one last shot at Hail, though, tweeting back "Someone chaperone this little girl back to class before I punt kick her there myself." While Hail and Jade have yet to go one-on-one with each other on "NXT" television, they were both part of the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship 20-Woman Battle Royal at New Year's Evil on January 10. And most recently, they took part in a Triple Threat match for the "NXT" Women's Championship against Indi Hartwell at a live event on April 15.