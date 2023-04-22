Impact's Tasha Steelz Wants Multiverse United Match With Mercedes Mone

The partnerships that NJPW currently has in the United States make many theoretical "dream matches" a possibility, and with crossover shows like AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and Impact x NJPW: Multiverse United, those matches are at the forefront of everyone's mind. When it comes to Impact Wrestling, Tasha Steelz made sure to throw her hat in the ring for a potential inter-promotional showdown between her and Mercedes Mone.

Talking to "The Ten Count," Steelz was asked about how likely a match between her and the current IWGP Women's Champion is, given the companies' relationship. "I definitely see it, a lot of people have been seeing it, as well, so never say never," Steelz teased. While the match is purely theoretical, the former Knockouts Champion did name a possible location for the bout. "We're gonna just manifest it right now, speak it into existence, and hopefully at Multiverse United 2 everyone will get to see Tasha Steelz vs. Mercedes Mone."

The inaugural Impact x NJPW: Multiverse United took place just last month, and featured no inclusion of NJPW's women's division. However, many are holding out hope for either Mone or another high-profile member of the NJPW/STARDOM roster to make an appearance on one of NJPW's inter-promotional shows in America. In the meantime, the IWGP Women's Championship will continue being defended in NJPW and STARDOM, with Mone set to face "The Icon" Mayu Iwatani in her second defense of the title at STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom in Yokohama Arena on Sunday.