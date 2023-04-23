Trinity Fatu Visits GCW Event

Could the former Naomi pop up in Game Changer Wrestling?

Fightful Select reported on Saturday night that Trinity Fatu was backstage visiting at GCW's "Scene of the Crime" event in Orlando, Florida, which happens to be her hometown. Fightful noted that they reached out to GCW for clarification on her presence but had not received a response.

It appears that Fatu is no longer under WWE contract after she told a fan via Instagram in March that she no longer works there. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion hasn't been seen on WWE programming since last May before she and Sasha Banks walked out of a "WWE Raw" taping over creative differences. Since then, Fatu has made convention appearances and has been spotted at other wrestling events.

Notably, Fatu has been in attendance to witness Mercedes Moné's New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut in Tokyo and then again in February at Battle in the Valley when Moné beat KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship. During WrestleMania weekend, Fatu was spotted in the front row of ROH Supercard of Honor while Athena was defending her ROH Women's World Championship against Yuka Sakazaki.

A new report from Dave Meltzer earlier this week claimed that Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM, passed on signing Fatu due to the cost. The former WWE star took to Instagram to bluntly shoot down that rumor by writing "not true" over a screenshot of the report. For what it's worth, there were rumors that Moné was making $100,000 per appearance under her original deal with Bushiroad, however that has not been confirmed. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Fatu in the pro wrestling industry.