Triple H To Deliver 'Huge Announcement' On Tonight's WWE Raw

Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" is shaping up to be must-see TV and it's not just because The Miz is in the building. Previously, it was announced that Bad Bunny will be in the house for the show emanating from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois to hype up his appearance at the upcoming Backlash event in San Juan, Puerto Rico. But now another huge name was just revealed to be popping in to see the electric crowd in the Windy City.

On the official WWE Twitter account, Byron Saxton (along with Chicago native Mustafa Ali) revealed that Paul "Triple H" Levesque will be appearing in front of the sold-out crowd this evening with a "HUGE announcement." While the endearing announcer didn't have any details about what the Chief Content Officer of WWE has planned for tonight, Fightful Select did some digging on the subject. It reportws that "The Game" will be "announcing or unveiling a new World Championship of some kind."

This week marks the 60th anniversary of the WWE Championship. Considering the timing, it would appear to be the perfect occasion to reveal an all-new title belt to replace Roman Reigns' WWE and Universal Championships and mark the occasion. However, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion not scheduled for tonight's show, there are other possibilities. Fightful is speculating that a new title could be debuted so that both "Raw" and "Smackdown" would have their own "top title" after the WWE Draft. Another option could be Paul Heyman accepting the new belt on behalf of the "Tribal Chief" in his absence so that he only has to carry around one belt instead of two. Either way, it will be exciting to see what news "The Cerebral Assassin" has to share with the WWE Universe tonight.