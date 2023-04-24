Betting Odds Slightly Favor Cody Rhodes To Defeat Brock Lesnar At WWE Backlash
WWE Backlash is nearly upon us, with Bad Bunny hosting the event live from San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, May 6. As of this moment, six matches are booked for the event, though one of them wasn't announced until just before Monday night's edition of "Raw." That being in just under two weeks, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will put her title on the line against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY. And now, betting odds have been revealed for every announced match aside from Belair-SKY for the time being courtesy of BetOnline. Currently, they look like this:
Singles Match:
Seth Rollins -120
Omos -120
Singles Match Winner:
Cody Rhodes -140
Brock Lesnar +100
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens -300
The Bloodline +200
"SmackDown" Women's Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (c) -1600
Zelina Vega +700
WWE United States Championship Match
Austin Theory (c) -150
Bronson Reed +150
Bobby Lashley +225
Betting odds are subject to change, of course, but it should be noted that earlier on Monday, Brock Lesnar was a slight favorite (-150) to defeat "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. Elsewhere on the card, it's unclear who will emerge victorious from the Seth Rollins-Omos showdown while the odds are currently in Austin Theory's favor to retain his United States Championship once again. Rhea Ripley, the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion, is a runaway favorite in what will be her first title defense since dethroning Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. And just because the odds don't favor The Bloodline at the moment doesn't mean they won't have gold around their waists when they arrive in Puerto Rico on May 6. That's because they have the opportunity to regain their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships Friday night on "SmackDown."