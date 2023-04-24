Betting Odds Slightly Favor Cody Rhodes To Defeat Brock Lesnar At WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash is nearly upon us, with Bad Bunny hosting the event live from San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, May 6. As of this moment, six matches are booked for the event, though one of them wasn't announced until just before Monday night's edition of "Raw." That being in just under two weeks, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will put her title on the line against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY. And now, betting odds have been revealed for every announced match aside from Belair-SKY for the time being courtesy of BetOnline. Currently, they look like this:

Singles Match:

Seth Rollins -120

Omos -120

Singles Match Winner:

Cody Rhodes -140

Brock Lesnar +100

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens -300

The Bloodline +200

"SmackDown" Women's Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) -1600

Zelina Vega +700

WWE United States Championship Match

Austin Theory (c) -150

Bronson Reed +150

Bobby Lashley +225

Betting odds are subject to change, of course, but it should be noted that earlier on Monday, Brock Lesnar was a slight favorite (-150) to defeat "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. Elsewhere on the card, it's unclear who will emerge victorious from the Seth Rollins-Omos showdown while the odds are currently in Austin Theory's favor to retain his United States Championship once again. Rhea Ripley, the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion, is a runaway favorite in what will be her first title defense since dethroning Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. And just because the odds don't favor The Bloodline at the moment doesn't mean they won't have gold around their waists when they arrive in Puerto Rico on May 6. That's because they have the opportunity to regain their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships Friday night on "SmackDown."