Cody Rhodes Shouldn't Win The WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Either

When two children fight over a toy, it's usually resolved by buying a toy for the other child. However, the kid who originally owned the toy snickers because they know they still have the original, while the new one is purely for keeping the peace and appeasement. In much the same way, that's how a WWE World Heavyweight Championship win will feel for Cody Rhodes. Triple H told the world that there are more chapters to this story after The American Nightmare's defeat at WrestleMania, so that's what everyone is expecting to witness.

Throwing this new strap on Rhodes is an easy way out and makes him come across like a contender who took the low road to glory. This new title has zero prestige right now and won't do anything to elevate Rhodes from his current position as the man angling to depose the Tribal Chief at the head of the table. Instead, it will make him appear like a coward who ran from Reigns.