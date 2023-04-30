Dustin Rhodes Is Happy For Cody's WWE Success, But Also A Little Jealous

As Cody Rhodes continues to be a "top guy" in WWE, his brother, Dustin Rhodes, admits he has a twinge of jealousy.

In a recent episode of "The Wrestling Perspective" podcast, Dustin discussed the history surrounding the Rhodes family in professional wrestling. While Dustin's in-ring career appears to be winding down, Cody finds himself in line to likely be a future world champion in WWE –- a feat neither Dustin nor their father Dusty ever achieved.

In his journey to the top in WWE, Cody has also risen to be one of the company's top draws in the merchandise department as well. During WrestleMania week, Cody hit the top level, as he reportedly grossed the highest number of individual superstar merchandise sales.

With his star on the rise, Dustin is happy for his brother, but also slightly envious of his position. "To sit back now and watch Cody in his turn, in his prime, kicking ass and taking names and I'm just like, 'Yeah, I'm a little jealous,'" Dustin said. "He's doing such a great job with that. That's just the brotherly competition between us."

As "The American Nightmare" prepares to tackle Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash on May 6, he may have a chance to finally claim a world title later in the month. On May 27, WWE will crown a brand new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions. This opportunity comes after Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced this past week on "WWE Raw" that the title had officially been revived. Of course, Rhodes' involvement in the title picture will be dependent on the outcome of the upcoming WWE Draft.