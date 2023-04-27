Teddy Long Doubts Ronda Rousey Has Been Worth WWE's Investment, Wants Rousey Vs. Lesnar

Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey has often been booked as a main attraction since her official in-ring WWE debut at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Yet WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long isn't quite sure if it's all ever clicked for "The Baddest Woman On the Planet." This week on "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda," he expanded on why that might be.

"Well, I don't know," Long stated when asked whether or not Rousey has been worth WWE's investment in her. He wasn't willing to speculate on ratings, whether or not she drives ticket sales or any other such factors. But, he was willing to say what he believes her problem to be. "I like her, I met her, she's a real nice person," Long continued. "But she just doesn't show that she has the interest in professional wrestling."

Rousey recently competed injured at WrestleMania 39, teaming with Shayna Baszler and winning the Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Women's Showcase while dealing with a broken forearm. She and Baszler have not been on WWE programming since that night, however. And last March, she had some harsh words for creative, declaring outright that the writers behind her feud with Liv Morgan were out of touch.

"I don't think she ever had any steam," Long added when asked if Rousey had stagnated in WWE. But with the merger between UFC and WWE, he believes there could be other avenues to explore, such as an intergender match with Brock Lesnar. "That's not a bad idea," he stated. "With the merger with UFC now...that's money right there! And I think she would probably feel better doing that because she's in her own playground."

