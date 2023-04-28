AEW Rampage Preview (4/28): Starks/Spears Vs. Bullet Club Gold, Cash Wheeler Takes On Jay Lethal, More

Tonight's edition of "AEW Rampage" will start earlier than the usual timeslot, airing across the country at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT. Four matches are currently scheduled for "Rampage," along with a pair of promo segments from two of AEW's most impactful groups.

Continuing the war between Ricky Starks and the newly-formed Bullet Club Gold, tonight will feature a tag team match with Starks and Shawn Spears facing "Switchblade" Jay White and Juice Robinson. Spears became involved with Bullet Club Gold on the April 19 edition of "AEW Dynamite," and now the recently-returned star will look to prove himself alongside Starks as they take on two relative newcomers to AEW.

Last week on "Rampage," AEW World Tag Team Champions Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR teamed up with Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at the behest of Mark Briscoe. Over the course of the match, it became clear the two teams weren't quite on the same page. Following Harwood's loss to Jarrett this past Wednesday on "Dynamite," the other half of FTR will square off against Lethal.

Anna Jay.A.S. will face recent AEW signee Ashley D'Amboise, while Keith Lee is set to team up once again with Dustin Rhodes against a pair of unnamed opponents. In addition to that action, Saraya, Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm of The Outcasts will have an opportunity to address the crowd amidst their feud against the AEW "originals." Finally, The Acclaimed along with "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn will appear tonight following their trio's victory over the Jericho Appreciation Society last week.