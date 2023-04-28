Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Pretty Deadly Reportedly In Town For Tonight's WWE Draft

It's looking like fans can expect a handful of main roster debuts on the first night of the WWE Draft, including a recent former top champion. A new report from PWI Elite on Friday said that "WWE NXT" stars Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Pretty Deadly members Elton Prince and Kit Wilson have been spotted backstage for tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown." The sightings potentially indicate the four "NXT" stars could be getting their main roster call-ups tonight, as the WWE Draft has historically been one of the ways the pro wrestling promotion has brought up their future stars. Pretty Deadly has already seemingly been written off "NXT" programming in preparation for a main roster run, and reports have circulated that Jade has been pitched as a call-up, but this is the first indication that Perez could be in that company, as well.

As noted by PWI, "NXT" stars do not typically travel with the main roster and don't typically appear backstage at primary WWE shows like "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown." Combined that with the fact Friday night's episode of "SmackDown" will be centered around the first night of the annual draft, and that WWE has specifically said that "select NXT superstars" will be draft eligible, it seems likely that Perez, Jade, Prince, and Wilson could hear their names called during the draft.

Perez lost her "NXT" Women's Championship to Indi Hartwell at the beginning of April at the developmental brand's "Stand and Deliver" event. The 21-year-old phenom then lost her opportunity at regaining the title at the brand's recent "Spring Breakin'" event this week in a triple threat match against Hartwell and Tiffany Stratton. Jade, who once held "NXT" tag title gold alongside Perez, is currently without a championship.