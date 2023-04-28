AEW Confirms Date For The Firm Deletion From Hardy Compound

Matt Hardy's return to the cinematic ring is confirmed to be happening on next week's "AEW Rampage." The match, entitled "The Firm Deletion," will be a cinematic match at the Hardy Compound. Matt will be teaming up with his recently returned brother Jeff, as well as HOOK and Isiah Kassidy. The Hardys' team will be facing Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and Big Bill. Next Friday's "Rampage," is set to air at an earlier start time of 5:30 PM ET.

"The Firm Deletion," looks to be the conclusion to Matt's ongoing conflict with The Firm, which is a further extension of his quest to gain Private Party's freedom. He originally sought to get Private Party separated from Andrade El Idolo and RUSH after the Hardy Family Office became the Andrade Family Office. In October, The Firm came into possession of Private Party's contracts, and Matt's as well, after a match putting their contracts on the line.

Private Party's contracts with The Firm will once again be on the line in "The Firm Deletion," where if the Hardys' team wins, Private Party will be free from the Firm. The match was made after Hardy pulled one over on Page after his FTW Title match against HOOK.

Matt's cinematic matches are the subject of much fan acclaim, stretching back to "The Final Deletion" match in Impact Wrestling between him and Jeff. The popularity of "The Broken Universe," brought many eyes back to Impact and to the Hardy's at large after they left the company. The idea even followed Matt into WWE with "The Woken Universe," and his "Ultimate Deletion" match against Bray Wyatt. However, Matt has said that this latest "deletion" will not be like those past presentations.