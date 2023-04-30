Nick Aldis Praises Impact Wrestling Roster, Calls His Return 'A New Chapter'

Ahead of this month's Rebellion, Impact Wrestling saw their two top champions succumb to injuries, leading to new champions in Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo. The newsworthy weekend also saw the return of a familiar face to the Impact Zone that is embarking on a new chapter in his career: Nick Aldis.

In an interview with Dominic DeAngelo of "Ad Free Shows," Aldis shared his excitement to return to the company that put him on the map.

"It's a new chapter and that's always exciting," he said. "My responsibility is to come in and justify the spot that they're putting me in. I'm very grateful that they've shown me the respect that they have as far as coming in as Nick Aldis. I'm very much in control of who I am and how I'm presented and what I say and do... That takes a great deal of trust on their part and they're showing that to me, so as far as I'm concerned, I take it as the challenge now... The key for me is that I really like to be part of something that I feel is growing and has upward mobility to come into Impact at this particular time is great timing all around for everybody."

When Aldis left Impact after his first tenure, he spent his time as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion in the rebranded NWA. He left the NWA last year, after being suspended from the company for being publicly critical of the company's new direction, which left Aldis free to return to what he calls a "high-level" and "world-class" roster.

"This is a loaded roster. God, there's so many guys here I want to wrestle," Aldis gushed. "The overall atmosphere in the dressing room was so positive. You feel that everyone really knows like... we've got really good, positive, forward momentum. You could feel everybody was pushing and striving to bring out the best in each other and bring this company back to prominence."