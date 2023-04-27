Impact Champ Steve Maclin Wants Any Wrestling Connection With Wife Deonna Purrazzo To 'Make Sense'

Real-life couple Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo achieved a rare feat in Impact Wrestling as they both walked out of Rebellion as world champions. Their back-to-back victories then raised an interesting question: would we ever see them together on-screen?

Maclin, the new Impact World Champion, recently appeared on "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" to discuss the possibility. "It's been talked about, but it's also if it makes sense," he said. "We're both in different directions right now, which creatively, we only want it to make sense. Anything we do, we want to make sense in this business. So, why are we doing this? If it's to come and happen down the road, then so be it. We're open to it. But right now, we're both focusing on just being the best in our division."

Purrazzo echoed similar sentiments in a recent interview with "In The Weeds," noting that the two had discussed the option, but as of now, Impact Wrestling is not allowing them to reference their relationship on the air. While it remains to be seen if Purrazzo and Maclin will ever acknowledge each other on Impact programming, they will, like Maclin mentioned, continue forging their separate paths in the meantime. On May 26, Maclin will gear up for his first title defense against 36-year veteran PCO at Impact's Under Siege pay-per-view. Purrazzo, on the other hand, wasted little time in defending her Knockouts World Championship, as she retained it against Taylor Wilde on last week's episode of "Impact Wrestling." Her next challenger has yet to be determined.