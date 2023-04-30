Mercedes Moné Contemplates What May Lie Ahead After Her Bushiroad Deal Expires

Mercedes Moné has crafted an impressive resume in and outside of the ring, but she wants to do even more once her contract with Bushiroad expires. "The CEO" sprung up in NJPW waters this past January at Wrestle Kingdom 17, confronting then-IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI. The next month, Moné claimed the title herself and has become a key attraction for the company ever since. Moné's time in NJPW may soon be coming to an end though, as her deal is reportedly set to conclude at NJPW Resurgence on May 21.

While Moné's deal appears to be winding down, "TMZ Sports" asked what may lie ahead for her. "Besides just wrestling, I have so many auditions in the bank. I have movies coming up. I have TV shows coming out," Moné said. "Besides just finishing 'The Mandalorian' season three, there is just so much coming for me. I just cannot believe just the amount of support and respect that I've been receiving from all over the world, not just wrestling fans, from 'Star Wars' fans, from all of the fans all over the world, just to see what I'm going to be doing next. I'm just excited to see what I'm going to be doing next."