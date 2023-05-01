Details On Nick Aldis' Impact Contract

Nick Aldis may have only just returned to Impact Wrestling, but his stint with the promotion might end up being a short-lived one.

Per Fightful Select, Aldis is working for the company on a short-term agreement that appears to be a feeling-out process for both him and Impact.

Right now Aldis is reportedly more concerned about seeing how things work during this stint, and he is wanting to have a positive impact on the company during this run. He didn't want the status of his contract to overshadow the work that happens, and it now remains to be seen how long the Englishman will be with Impact.

Aldis made his return at the Rebellion pay-per-view last month marking his return to the wrestling business following his departure from the NWA. However, it had been reported that he was working on a handshake deal with the company, which is not the case according to the new report. Since making his return Aldis has spoken of his excitement about being back in the Impact Zone for the first time since 2017, and he has named PCO, Eddie Edwards, and Ace Austin as people he would like to work with.

However, one person it seems very likely Aldis will mix it up with during this stint is the new Impact World Champion, Steve Maclin. Aldis confronted the former WWE Superstar after he defeated KUSHIDA to claim the gold with the two men staring each other down to heavily tease a match up between them down the line.