Dax Harwood Laments Vince McMahon Refusing To Prioritize Tag Team Wrestling In WWE

It's no secret that AEW star and FTR member Dax Harwood is a very opinionated man, whether it's regarding matters in his own company, outside of AEW, or about tag team wrestling. And when it comes to the latter subject, Harwood seems to be of the opinion that Vince McMahon is to blame for holding it back.

Speaking with WhatCultureWrestling, Harwood discussed how, in his view, tag wrestling hadn't been prioritized since the era of the Hardys, Dudleys, Edge and Christian, and how tag team psychology got lost in the process. And he feels, in WWE, that can only change on the whim of McMahon.

"It all depends, in that company, on one man," Harwood said. "And if he does prioritize tag team wrestling, it will allow that whole genre to shoot up."

