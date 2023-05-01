Kevin Nash Comments On CM Punk Showing Up Backstage At Last Week's WWE Raw

CM Punk may have shown up backstage at "WWE Raw" a week ago, and then at Impact Wrestling tapings this past Saturday, but that doesn't mean those in wrestling are done talking about it. And that includes a man Punk once feuded with on "Raw," Kevin Nash.

In the latest episode of Kliq This, Nash commented on Punk showing up backstage, revealing that he himself would only show up backstage for a wrestling show if he asked a higher-up first. Nash then focused on why Punk showing up was different compared to someone else being backstage.

"I think that somebody that's had that much controversy, I think it's completely different with Phil showing up than it is just somebody that doesn't [cause controversy]," Nash said. "One of the things they say is you can't talk to, you're not supposed to talk to the other company's talents. I had heard that he was going back to AEW, they were going to do a brand split, and he would be like the lead dog on the Saturday show."



If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Kliq This and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription