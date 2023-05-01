Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, And Other Titleholders Switch Brands On Second Night Of WWE Draft

The WWE Draft continued Monday night on "Raw" with many shake-ups, and seemingly a concerted effort to switch up the title picture. The result? Many champions switching brands.

United States Champion Austin Theory was snatched up by the blue brand, with the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn heading to "Raw." So too did WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Despite their ongoing feud with Owens and Zayn, The Usos have been moved to "SmackDown" along with the rest of The Bloodline while their longtime rivals Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods head to Monday nights.

Yet the night began by further clouding the Women's Championship picture, with "SmackDown" Champion Rhea Ripley being drafted to "Raw" with Monday night's first pick. Ripley was still listed as part of the "Raw" roster, despite winning the "SmackDown" Title from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Adding to it that "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair was drafted to "SmackDown" last Friday night, the top women's titles in WWE no longer line up with their respective brands.

Of course, there was another notable main roster title switch Monday night as well. GUNTHER took Imperium and his Intercontinental Championship with him to "Raw," which certainly explains the decision to move the United States Title over to Friday nights. That said, a handful of days remain until these switches take hold, as the effects of the Draft will not come into play until after Backlash this Saturday.