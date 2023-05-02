Zelina Vega Almost Quit Wrestling Before The Rock Talked Her Out Of It

Zelina Vega is the No. 1 contender for Rhea Ripley's "SmackDown" Women's Championship and will challenge for the title at the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view. Vega, of Puerto Rican descent, will be performing in front of her extended family and friends for the first time in her career, an opportunity that wouldn't have come about if not for a conversation with The Rock.

According to Vega, she nearly quit pro wrestling before landing a role in "Fighting With My Family," a WWE Studios movie where she portrayed the character of former WWE superstar AJ Lee. As revealed by Vega previously, The Rock, one of the producers of the biographical film, offered her a role in the movie after imploring her to not give up on her dreams.

"It's funny because I was about to quit," Vega told "Busted Open Radio" in a recent interview. "When Dwayne [Johnson] and I spoke about it, right after I had a WWE tryout for the seventh time...at that point, I was like, 'I've given it my all. They haven't seen what they're looking for. I can't do this.'

"There was a movie that I had auditioned for that I didn't get, too," Vega continued. "I was just so down and out. I was thinking, 'Do I just give up at this point?' Dwayne goes, 'Give me three days. I'm working on something. Don't give up.' I was like, 'Okay.'"