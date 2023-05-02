Cody Rhodes Still Aims To Beat Roman Reigns For The Undisputed WWE Universal Title

As part of the 2023 WWE draft, Cody Rhodes remains a member of the "WWE Raw" roster, while Roman Reigns has become exclusive to "WWE SmackDown." However, speaking to "ComicBook Nation" about his recent WrestleMania loss, Rhodes has reiterated that his sights are still set on Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship despite being positioned on different brands.

"The goal is the same for me," Rhodes said. "I came here wanting one thing. It doesn't mean other stories won't happen that will also be finished, and it doesn't mean there aren't other milestones. ... But the most important thing to me is still the championship that sits on Roman's shoulders." Rhodes then made sure to add that a lot would need to happen in order for that rematch to come to fruition.