Orange Cassidy Hit George Washington With Orange Punch At Washington Nationals Game

Given that Orange Cassidy is in the midst of a record-setting AEW International Championship reign, having successfully defended the title 20 times, he is quite deserving of a night out on the town with friends. Who could've known, however, that said night out would feature Cassidy punching out a former president?

That's exactly what the AEW star did, however, during the traditional Presidents Race in the 4th inning of last night's Washington Nationals game. Captured on Twitter, Cassidy was seen stopping George Washington at the finish line, ultimately delivering an Orange Punch to knock Washington out and allow Thomas Jefferson to claim victory.