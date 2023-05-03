Weeks After WWE WrestleMania Injury Shane McMahon Works Out With NFL Star Von Miller
Noam Galai/Getty Images
For all intents and purposes, Shane McMahon's comeback on night two of WWE's WrestleMania 39 ended before it even began. Moments after being revealed as a surprise opponent for The Miz, McMahon came down awkwardly on his leg, tearing his quadriceps muscle in the process.
If anyone was thinking that was the end of the 53-year-old's in-ring career, however, McMahon himself has other ideas. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, McMahon posted a video of himself rehabbing his leg on an exercise bike. And he was not alone, as the video showed an NFL all-pro right next to him.
"Racing Von Miller on the road to recovery down [at SandersFit]," McMahon wrote.