Weeks After WWE WrestleMania Injury Shane McMahon Works Out With NFL Star Von Miller

For all intents and purposes, Shane McMahon's comeback on night two of WWE's WrestleMania 39 ended before it even began. Moments after being revealed as a surprise opponent for The Miz, McMahon came down awkwardly on his leg, tearing his quadriceps muscle in the process.

If anyone was thinking that was the end of the 53-year-old's in-ring career, however, McMahon himself has other ideas. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, McMahon posted a video of himself rehabbing his leg on an exercise bike. And he was not alone, as the video showed an NFL all-pro right next to him.

"Racing Von Miller on the road to recovery down [at SandersFit]," McMahon wrote.