Big Swole Says Cody Rhodes Losing At WWE WrestleMania Was The Right Move

It is becoming a recurring chorus in professional wrestling discourse: "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes made his father proud by losing in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Adding to the people saying that the Rhodes family was meant to chase titles is Big Swole. As far as Cody Rhodes losing at WrestleMania 39, Swole believes it was the right choice.

"Of course I wanted him to win, but if you give him everything, then what?" Swole asked "Ten Count"'s Steve Fall. "Everybody loves that chase. I'm looking forward to seeing the hurdles that he passes."

With the introduction of the new World Heavyweight Championship on "Raw," the brand that Cody was drafted to during the WWE Draft, Swole thinks that Rhodes could be the first champion as he's already working the schedule of a champion. Swole and Cody both crossed paths when she wrestled for All Elite Wrestling at the same time that Cody was one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents. Rhodes since left AEW, signing with WWE last year. While Swole and others are excited about the hurdles that Rhodes will have to clear on his path back to championship contention, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has already overcome serious obstacles after suffering a torn pectoral tendon last summer and opting to wrestle a Hell In A Cell match with the visible injury. Rhodes returned to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble, winning the 30-man Rumble match and earning his unsuccessful shot at Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

