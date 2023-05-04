AEW Announces Next International Title Defense For Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy is scheduled to defend his AEW International Championship against the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia next week. The match was confirmed following the victory of Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Bandido over the Jericho Appreciation Society on tonight's "AEW Dynamite."

The match will mark Cassidy's 21st defense of the AEW International Championship, which he has rapidly racked up defenses of throughout the months since beating PAC for the title in October.

The last defense Cassidy had of the title was on last week's "Dynamite," against one of his partners from tonight, Bandido. Cassidy's impressive 20 defenses thus far have been against the likes of Rush, Buddy Matthews, Katsuyori Shibata, Trent Seven, Wheeler Yuta, and Big Bill among many others.

The title was introduced by AEW last year as the All-Atlantic Championship before it was rechristened the International Championship in March. His 20 title defenses are only matched within the company by Jade Cargill's 22 defenses of the TBS Championship, a number Cassidy could soon find himself closing in on if he defeats Garcia next Wednesday. He is also closing in on 200 days as the champion.

Next week's "Dynamite" has another huge match set already. Last week, it was announced that Kenny Omega would be facing off against Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley inside a steel cage. Speculation has built that the Elite and BCC could eventually face off in a Blood & Guts match, but any potential team matches could currently be put off due to The Elite's Matt Jackson currently working through an injury.