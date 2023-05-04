Tam Nakano Accepts Mina Shirakawa's Challenge For Stardom Double Championship Match

It hasn't even been two weeks since Tam Nakano climbed the mountain top, defeating long-time rival Giulia to win Stardom's top title, the World of Stardom Championship, at All-Star Grand Queendom. But like Ariel in "The Little Mermaid," Nakano wants more, and that includes adding the Wonder of Stardom Title to her collection.

Of course, she'll have to stop that champion, Mina Shirakawa, from taking her belt at the same time. After her successful title defense against Natsupoi at Legend of Fukuoka Goddess 2023 this morning, Shirakawa challenged Nakano to a double title match. Nakano came out and accepted, though no date was set for the match.