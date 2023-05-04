Renee Paquette Says Christian Cage Might Cry If Toronto Maple Leafs Win NHL Stanley Cup

The second round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs is in full swing, and perhaps no set of fans is more excited than those of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs are in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004, something that has made AEW star Christian Cage very happy, at least according to co-worker Renee Paquette. Appearing on ESPN's The Drop, Paquette revealed that Cage, who has been seen attending Maple Leafs games in Florida with former tag team partner Edge, is the biggest hockey fan in AEW, to the point of leaving Leafs games early out of superstition. With that level of fandom, Paquette feels tears could flow from Cage if the Leafs go all the way.

"I feel like tears could maybe happen," Paquette said. "He's so invested, and I know how much he's watching. He's watching regular season games, of course he's super invested in the playoffs. But yeah, I think him seeing Toronto start to make these moves, if they were to pull it off and win the Stanley Cup, I think we would see a grown Christian Cage cry."

Unfortunately for Cage, the Leafs are now facing a major obstacle in the Florida Panthers, who currently lead their series against the Leafs 1-0 after securing a 4-2 victory in Game 1.The Leafs will seek revenge tonight in Game 2, held in Toronto. Oddly enough, AEW is further connected to the teams in this series beyond Cage's fandom, having just run "AEW Dynamite" on the Panthers' home turf, the FLA Live Arena, last Wednesday. The promotion is also scheduled to hold AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door in the Scotiabank Arena, home of the Leafs, on June 25.

