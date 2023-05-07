Chavo Guerrero Talks About WWE Rewriting History, Controlling HOF Inductions

After being in the news for his Hollywood connections, including a role on and off-screen "The Iron Claw," a movie about the Von Erich family, Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently found himself in some hot water regarding comments made about Rey Mysterio, and his tributes to his uncle, the late Eddie Guerrero.

But even after Guerrero claimed all was well between him and Rey, and that what he said was an attempt to get heat, he doesn't seem to be done dishing out hot takes. In an interview with Bill Apter for "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda," he briefly referenced his recent comments on Mysterio and discussed how WWE has a tendency to reshape the history of pro wrestling in their image.

"WWE rewrites — and this is not a bitter thing, just saying what it is — they rewrite wrestling history to really benefit WWE," Guerrero said. "Let's say the NFL ... the NFL, I don't care if a player is in a lawsuit with the NFL, or there's an issue with the player, if that player is deserving of being in the Hall of Fame, they put him in the Hall of Fame.

"WWE will only put wrestlers in the Hall of Fame that they are still on good terms with. It's not like they're putting people ... well some people turn them down, of course. But WWE rewrites wrestling history a little bit to benefit them. That's just ... everybody knows that. Anybody who's in the business kind of sees that."

Guerrero is a fan of LWO and the members of the faction and had special praise for Santos Escobar, stating that he was a fan of him when he was in Lucha Underground.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription