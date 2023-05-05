Will Ospreay Reportedly Wants Creative Freedom In His Next Wrestling Contract

With his NJPW contract expiring in February 2024, Will Ospreay has already begun evaluating what his next moves might be. Ospreay previously stated that his heart belonged to New Japan, but he also recognized that there might be more to learn elsewhere, indicating that he'd be open to exploring other opportunities.

Regardless of where he signs, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that "The Aerial Assassin" would like to maintain his residency in Essex, England, where his stepson is based as well. Outside of the living situation, Ospreay is also craving creative freedom to perform the type of matches he likes, as long as his body allows it. Ospreay recently shared some concern about his long-term health, noting that he didn't know much how much longer he'd be physically able to continue wrestling with a high-flying style.