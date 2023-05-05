NXT's Indi Hartwell Reportedly Gained Respect In WWE Working With A High Ankle Sprain

Indi Hartwell earned a lot of respect from people last week for going back to the ring and finishing her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship match despite suffering a high ankle sprain, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Hartwell sustained the injury outside the ring when she landed after receiving a move from the top rope by Tiffany Stratton which led to her having to go to the back. WWE reportedly considered crowning a new champion in that match because of the situation, but Hartwell was able to hobble back down to the ring to finish the encounter and retain her title despite the fact she could barely walk.

Despite the fact Hartwell was able to return and win that triple threat match against Stratton and Roxanne Perez, this week on "NXT" she did officially vacate the title after 31 days with the gold, while announcing that a tournament would begin next week to crown a new champion. However, that could have been her final appearance on WWE's developmental brand because Hartwell was called up to the main roster during the WWE Draft.

The former champion is now officially a member of the "WWE Raw" roster, but she is currently in a boot and has been requiring a crutch to get around during the past week so it remains to be seen when she will actually debut. Hartwell was carried to the back after vacating her title by Dexter Lumis, who has been her on-screen love interest and husband during her time in "NXT" which could hint at the fact WWE might be tapping into that relationship on the red brand.