Saraya Supports CM Punk Returning To AEW: 'You Have To Find That Common Ground'

With CM Punk reportedly set to return to AEW next month to anchor the company's debuting Saturday night show, rumors continue to circulate regarding a type of roster split to keep Punk and the wrestlers who don't want to work with him apart. However, there are performers in AEW who are looking forward to the return of the former AEW World Champion. Speaking to BBC, Saraya shared her thoughts on Punk.

"[Punk has] always been an absolute sweetheart to me," Saraya said. "[We've] never had any conflict whatsoever. He's been very helpful, given a lot of advice over the years." The former WWE star said that while she was getting her start in her previous company, Punk was on his way out, and she always had positive interactions with him. Saraya later worked with him at "WWE Backstage" as well.

"I want whatever's best for business," Saraya continued. "If people don't like each other, you have to find that common ground in a professional setting, you know? ... There's been people I don't like over the years, but I've never let my personal feelings get in the way of business at the end of the day."

Saraya said Punk coming back would be great for the company, and would result in a boost for their upcoming All In show in London, even though she noted tickets are already doing quite well. Over three days of pre-sale, the company sold more than 50,000 tickets to All In, with general sale starting today.